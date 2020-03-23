Wolf extends closure of schools by two weeks; other mitigation efforts extended another two weeks
Wolf extends closure of schools by two weeks; other mitigation efforts extended another two weeks

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during an update on the coronavirus on March 6 in Harrisburg.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Education announced Monday during a news conference that the closure of schools will be extended for two weeks.

Wolf said schools will remain closed through at least April 6 as a result of the COVID-19 response effort. The closure order could be extended again if the governor feels an extension is necessary.

When it's determined that students can return to school, the Department of Education said said staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, scheduled transportation and arrange other business operations, and students would return on the third day.

Wolf noted that in addition to the school closure extension, he is also extending other statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts for all counties for two more weeks.

