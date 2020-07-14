Wolf backs petrochemical tax break bill in Pennsylvania

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that he supports legislation that extends millions of dollars in tax breaks to turn natural gas into fertilizer and other chemicals as it speeds through the Legislature after emerging from closed-door negotiations with top Republican lawmakers.

Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed a similar bill in March, but said he negotiated changes to limit the scale of the subsidies available and to ensure construction workers building a qualifying petrochemical plant are paid union-scale wages.

"This is a better bill," Wolf said at an unrelated news conference Tuesday.

The tax credit legislation has high-profile support from traditional Republican allies including the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association and the state's natural gas industry and traditional Democratic allies in the building trades unions.

The bill easily passed the Senate on Monday, hours after the new wording became public. Passage was expected Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

Starting in 2024, the new legislation authorizes 25 years of tax credits up to $26.7 million a year, to be divvied up among no more than four facilities that each can draw a maximum credit of just under $6.7 million. That totals almost $670 million.