Wolf announces effort to pardon residents of marijuana-related convictions

Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday announced a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people who have been convicted in select minor, nonviolent marijuana cases.

The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project through Friday, Sept. 30. The state estimates that thousands of Pennsylvanians are eligible for the project in relation to past convictions, including those pre-dating marijuana's inclusion as a Schedule 1 drug.

Those eligible to be pardoned are those with one or both of the following convictions: possession of marijuana and possession of a small amount of marijuana. There is no limit for the age of the conviction.

“This pardon project has the potential to open the door for thousands of Pennsylvanians – the college grad looking to start their career, the grandparent who’s been wanting chaperone a field trip, or any Pennsylvanian who’s been told 'no’ for much needed assistance. Now’s your chance,” Wolf said in a statement.

“Nobody should be turned down for a job, housing, or volunteering at your child’s school because of some old nonviolent weed charge, especially given that most of us don’t even think this should be illegal,” Fetterman said in a news release.

Individuals can apply for an accelerated pardon through the project at pa.gov/mipardon. Once a person submits their application, they will be contacted if any necessary follow-up is needed. Applying is free and entirely online.

Those who are not eligible for the project due to additional criminal convictions on their record can still apply for clemency using a standard application at bop.pa.gov.

Those who do receive a pardon will still need to petition the court for an expungement of the conviction from their record, according to the Wolf administration.