Wolf: All Pennsylvanians eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, moved up from April 19
Wolf: All Pennsylvanians eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, moved up from April 19

COVID-19 Vaccines 6

A vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine awaits distribution during a vaccination clinic at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ on Feb. 28.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As the Biden administration accelerates its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the debate over vaccine passports, documentation of one's vaccination status, is heating up. Two states — Florida and Texas — say they will ban any government-mandated passport.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all Pennsylvania adults will be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Tuesday, yet again moving up eligibility dates in the state.

Pennsylvania residents in Phase 1C, which includes essential workers in sectors such as government and communications, were eligible to schedule appointments starting Monday. All other residents were scheduled to be eligible April 19, but Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force decided to move up that date.

“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Wolf said. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”

“Everyone needs and should be afforded the opportunity to access the vaccine as soon as possible,” Acting Sec. of Health Alison Beam said. “And, this change provides earlier access for many, including college students increasing the likelihood of completion of two-dose regimens prior to leaving campus for the summer. It also means simpler, streamlined operations for vaccine providers that no longer need to check eligibility of people making appointments.”

To date, Pennsylvania providers have administered more than 6 million vaccines, with more than 2.4 million residents currently being fully vaccinated.

