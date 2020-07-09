Wolf administration issues updated guidance for summer camps, youth sports and pools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wolf administration on Thursday updated its guidance for summer recreation, camps and pools.

With the governor's push to have more people wearing masks, even when outdoors, the administration said it has updated its frequently asked questions online from May 22 regarding what adults and children should expect with mitigation efforts while outdoors.

“As we learned more about the importance of mask-wearing and listened to questions from providers and parents, we updated the FAQs so everyone involved in these summer programs understands how they may operate,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We hope that this updated guidance helps everyone participating in summer child care and recreation programs and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”

Some of the updated guidance includes mandating that all youth sports coaches, athletes and spectators wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Athletes are not required to wear masks while actively engaged in workouts and competition, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout and when not 6 feet apart.

The guidance mirrors what the PIAA released last week for youth sports.