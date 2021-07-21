Wolf Administration introduces first of five proposed regulations of nursing homes

The package also requires skilled nursing facilities to comply with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations and requirements, which the Wolf Administration said will make the state Department of Health's oversight process more efficient, create consistency and eliminate confusion in the application of standards.

“In its own proposal, the Wolf administration discloses it’s not even sure of the implications but acknowledges nursing home providers will bear much of the cost at a time when everyone understands they can least afford to do so," association president and CEO Adam Marles said in a statement. "Our members support best staffing practices and provide high-quality senior care, but a lack of state funding continues to stretch our resources to the very limit. This administration has never provided a Medicaid funding increase or supported any funding initiatives by the General Assembly. This latest unfunded mandate for staffing couldn’t come at a worse time as long-term care facilities are still fighting a pandemic while suffering the worst staffing crisis in generations."