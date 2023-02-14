In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

Upper Allen Generations Park

Grant amount:

$450,000

Grant source:

American Rescue Plan Act

Grant recipient:

Upper Allen Township

Grant purpose:

Construct one mile of walking and biking trails

Location:

Generations Park, 1340 E. Lisburn Road

A $450,000 grant is the jump-start Upper Allen Township needs to begin developing the features that could draw the public to its new Generations Park, said Kenneth Martin, president of the township’s board of commissioners.

Drawn from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the grant approved by Cumberland County will be used to construct over a mile of walking and biking trails at the 60-acre park at 1340 E. Lisburn Road, Assistant Township Manager Kelly Palmer said.

“The project is currently with our engineer who is working on finalizing the design plans and creating bidding documents,” she said. “After awarding a contract to a qualified contractor, the work will begin. We will be following county grant guidelines and timetables, which give us until Dec. 1, 2024, to expend all of the grant funds.”

After acquiring the property, the township went through a planning process that included public input sessions on the best potential uses for the land, Martin said. “The results guided the design decisions shown on the master plan. The number one request from the input sessions was added walking/biking trail infrastructure.”

The grant represents close to a 50% match on the costs for installing an eight-foot wide trail that connects to parking areas within Generations Park, Palmer said. The master plan, available at uatwp.org/documents/plans/, shows about two miles of walking/biking paths along with other attractions, she said.

“We’re extremely thankful to the county and what they’ve done because it’s given us an opportunity to get started and make a noticeable difference,” Martin said. “We see this park as an opportunity to do something differently than our other parks which are more neighborhood-oriented and athletic/sports-oriented. Because of Generations Park size and remoteness, we want to give opportunity across the whole age and ability spectrum from young children to senior citizens.”

Generations Park is designed to be about two-thirds passive — meaning a focus more on outdoor recreation, not the competition that goes with athletic facilities, Martin said.

