Every year, state and federal sources award millions of dollars in grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations in Cumberland County.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This series will detail the rationale behind each grant request and the way the money will be used.

South Middleton Township

Grant amount: $500,000

Grant source: CFA Local Share Account

Grant purpose: To construct public water and sewer infrastructure

Location: former Fair Oaks School, 15 Oak Park Ave., South Middleton Township

A grant of about $500,000 will be used to construct public water and sewer infrastructure in support of a project to convert the former Fair Oaks School into a community center in South Middleton Township.

In early April, the Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded the grant for a project that will include office space, a multipurpose room/gymnasium, restrooms, a catering kitchen and space for conferences and parks and recreation department programs.

The money will be drawn from the Local Share Account program, which is funded by revenue collected as part of Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act.

“We have a lot of big plans for that property,” Township Manager Cory Adams said. “It’s going to be a tremendous benefit for the entire community.”

Located just off Petersburg Road, the former Seven Day Adventist School sits on about 24 acres adjoining Forgedale Crossing, Adams said. One proposal is to connect the school to a sewer pump station planned for a future phase of the residential development, he said.

“It’s going to be an expensive project,” Adams said. “Having this grant will provide so much assistance to us to achieve that goal. This one was a huge get for us. This is the only grant. As we move forward, we will probably take a look and see what other grants are available.”

The school was built in 1965 and purchased by South Middleton in fall 2021. “In order to bring the building up to 21st century standards and make it appropriate for parks and recreation programming, we’re going to have to do some renovations,” Adams said. To help plan the conversion project, the township hired Honor Engineer Co. of Harrisburg and the architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates.

“We don’t have a cost estimate yet,” Adams said. “Hopefully, it will be coming soon. We are waiting any day now on the final design.”

Of all the amenities in the 10 parks that the township maintains, an indoor recreation facility has been the missing piece. Right now, indoor recreation programs are held on South Middleton School District property.

“We continue to have a fabulous relationship with the district, but they are growing,” Adams said. “We want to find an alternative space to put our indoor programming. As part of our due diligence in acquiring the building, we did an environmental and structural analysis of it.”

That analysis detected lead paint and asbestos, both of which are being abated by professional contractors, Adams said. He added, as for the building itself, it is in very good condition.”

Of the 24 acres, one half to two-thirds is covered in the trees making the property ideally situated for future inclusion into the township trail network.

“We’re not going to do much on the land itself,” Adams said. “We want to maintain as much wooded area as we can. A good amount of the property is covered in trees and we want to keep it that way.

“We recently expanded the LeTort Trail, which extends from LeTort Park in Carlisle to South Spring Garden Street and Heisers Lane,” he said. “We want to connect that trail to our parks. Acquiring this property could serve as a lynchpin to connect that trail to a nearby development and the park system.”

Since the wooded area of the school property directly abuts Forgedale Crossing, the plan is to extend a trail about 1,000 feet from the school to the neighborhood.