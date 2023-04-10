In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

Joseph T. Simpson Public Library

Grant amount: $318,850

Grant source: American Rescue Plan Act

Grant purpose: To acquire and renovate the Agway building

Location: 45 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg

The Joseph T. Simpson Public Library is getting set to turn the page on a project that would bookend its services in two buildings about three blocks apart in Mechanicsburg Borough.

In November, Cumberland County Commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi voted to award a $318,850 grant to the Simpson library in support of its project to acquire and renovate the Agway building at 45 W. Allen St. The main library building is just to the east at 16 N. Walnut St.

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against this and other grants, citing objections to the way the application review process was handled for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The library plans to use the grant to reimburse the costs to acquire the former Agway store and to hire a consultant to prepare a report on potential uses for the building, Library Director Sue Erdman said.

In early 2020, library leadership reviewed options to expand the North Walnut Street building, but that fell through because of costs and space constraints, Erdman said. “When COVID-19 happened, nobody was talking about expansion, so it went into the backburner.”

Meanwhile, the Friends group was renting warehouse space in support of book sale events, she said. “Their lease was running out so they were looking for space. The library still needed work space for programming. We knew the Agway building was going to be available. In January 2022, we talked to the property owner. It all came together and we settled on the property in June.”

Since then, the Friends have been using the retail portion of the former store for book sales and as a drop-off and sorting space for donations, Erdman said. “There’s an additional 4,000 square feet of warehouse space that is connected to the store building. The library is going to renovate that into meeting room and program space. We are in the beginning stages of developing a steering committee and starting a capital campaign to pay for the renovation. The grant is funding 70% of the cost of the building purchase and the consultant.”

One goal is to launch the campaign in May to raise the balance of the estimated total of $2 million in project costs, Erdman said. The Agway building will include a meeting room that could seat 248 people in chairs and 124 people at tables.

Right now, at the Walnut Street location, children’s programs can’t be held the same time as adult programs, Erdman said. “If an adult program can be held at the new location, then that frees up the Walnut Street meeting room to do some children’s program. It’s going to have a lot of potential uses once we have it finished.

“The grant money will go a long way towards helping us meet the fundraising goal for the whole project,” Erdman said. “It’s a considerable jumpstart. We’re very excited about the opportunity.”