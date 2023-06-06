Every year, state and federal sources award millions of dollars in grants to government agencies, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in Cumberland County.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This series will detail the rationale behind each grant request and the way the money will be used.

Hampden TownshipGrant amount: Four grants totaling $2.3 million

Grant source: Cumberland County and state agencies

Grant purpose: To rehab the Hampden Pool

Location: 5002 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA

The Hampden Pool has been making a big splash as a summertime attraction for 50 years now.

“Without question, it’s one of the largest and best maintained pools in central Pennsylvania,” Township Manager Kevin Metts said recently. “It’s a popular feature.”

But like any community pool, there’s a demand for constant upkeep along with an occasional project to rehab the facility to stay ahead of aging infrastructure.

“No question improvements need to be made for it to continue to operate,” Metts said. “With each season, there are maintenance challenges, but it has never shut the pool down.”

About 18 months ago, the township hired Waters Edge, an aquatics design consulting firm out of Kansas City, Kansas, to develop a feasibility study of different options, said Nate Silcox, president of the township board of commissioners.

Township staff also dived into the work of securing grants to fund core repairs and maybe add recreational features to boost the pool’s appeal. So far, the township has been approved for:

A $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority that was drawn from the Local Share Account program supported by revenue collected through Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act.

A $500,000 grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

A $495,000 grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program administrated by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

A $400,000 grant from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Cumberland County in 2021.

Of that money, the $985,000 grant has been set aside specifically for work to replace the pool gutter, filtration system, main drain and piping along with electronic and mechanical upgrades to the filter building.

“All these funds give a nice shot in the arm in terms of these upgrades,” Silcox said.

The facility consists of an Olympic size swimming pool, a zero depth entry tot pool, a spray ground, a double flume waterslide, a first-aid room, a concession stand, picnic tables and a pavilion.

In its study, Waters Edge identified options that range from keeping the pool at status quo with regular upkeep to undertaking a major rehab project to putting in such extra features such as a lazy river and cabanas. The Cambridge online dictionary defines a lazy river as a pool or waterpark feature in which a slow moving current carries people and small boats along. A cabana is a small cabin or tent-like structure used for shade or for changing clothes.

The options total $7 million, Silcox said. By comparison, the four grants come out to about $2.3 million.

In January, the township entered into an agreement with MKSD Architects of Allentown to design multiple pool improvements including the gutter and filtration, improvements to the bath house and the possible construction of shade structures.

Sometime this summer, the commissioners plan to receive bids on the design specifications for possible review and approval, Metts said. The goal is to start construction on the upgrades once the current pool season ends after Labor Day, he said.

The contractors would have until mid- to late May to complete the rehab work before the start of the 2024 season on Memorial Day weekend, Metts said. “The grants that we received for the anticipated improvements are greatly appreciated and will go a long way to ensure the future operation of this public pool facility.”