In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council Inc.

The Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council Inc. is on the right track to engineer an extension from the current Shippensburg Station trailhead to downtown Shippensburg.

The current trail ends at the edge of the Shippensburg University campus where West Fort Street intersects with North Earl Street, said Garret Stahlman, president of the council’s board of directors.

The council maintains about 16 miles of finished trail that follows the Cumberland Valley Railroad corridor, Stahlman said. Over the years, the Shippensburg Station trailhead has been improved with a parking lot, restrooms and two boxcars serving as museums for Conrail and the Cumberland Valley Railroad.

In late October, Cumberland County commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo awarded a $79,402 grant to the council in support of the proposed trail extension. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against this and other grants, citing objections to the way the application review process was handled for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The grant enables the council to have an engineering firm design pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements over a quarter-mile stretch of North Earl Street linking the trailhead south to the downtown, said Allen Dieterich-Ward, a council board member and the project lead.

This link is part of a broader initiative meant to foster economic development and promote health and wellness, Dieterich-Ward said. “We’re looking for bike and pedestrian upgrades all the way out to Dykeman Park on the other side of the downtown.”

He said the main objective is to enhance safety to the point where hikers and bikers using the trail can feel comfortable traveling through downtown Shippensburg and eventually into Franklin County by way of a future extension west to Orrstown Road.

“We have a counter on the trail,” Stahlman said. “We project that we get over 100,000 users on the rail-trail each year. One goal is to get a lot of those users into Shippensburg to benefit the downtown area.”

If everything goes according to plan, the design work could be done this spring, allowing construction to done this summer and fall, Stahlman said. “If not, it would have to wait until next spring.”

The initiative has been in the works for about six years, drawing grants from a variety of sources to the rails-to-trail council, Shippensburg Borough and the Shippensburg Community Parks and Recreation Authority, Dieterich-Ward said. He said this includes about $1.3 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and about $350,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The county grant was essential because it provided a local match to the PennDOT funds that will be used for construction, Dieterich-Ward said. “We have to pay to get the engineering done in order to qualify for the state money.”

Without the county grant, the engineering fee would have been a heavy burden for the all-volunteer rails-to-trails council, he said. “I’m not sure if this project would have been able to go forward, certainly not on a one-year timeframe. Now we’re able to leverage it to bring this greater social good. It’s all about walkability. It’s all about health.”

New and improved sidewalk is crucial to the success of the trail extension, Dieterich-Ward said. “Because the railroad went to the middle of Earl Street, there’s a section on the east side for about two blocks where there is no sidewalk at all.

“This is very exciting for a town like Shippensburg,” he said. “We have a limited tax base, limited resources. We’re dealing with multiple jurisdictions. The trail is in Shippensburg Township. You cross into the borough. We have been very fortunate over the past five years. Folks have really embraced the trail as an opportunity for economic development. We have been able to leverage buy-ins from multiple different organizations both nonprofit and municipal.”

Aside from state funding, other grants included $45,000 from Franklin County and $45,000 from the Partnership for Better Health, Dieterich-Ward said.