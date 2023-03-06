In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these ARPA grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

Enola Center service site

Grant amount:

$350,000

Grant source:

American Rescue Plan Act

Grant recipient:

New Hope Ministries Inc.

Grant purpose:

To renovate and improve the Enola Center service site

Location:

110 Altoona Ave., Enola

New Hope Ministries plans to use its $350,000 grant to improve the functionality of the building housing its Enola Center.

Over the years, the two-story structure at 110 Altoona Ave. has served as a high school, a railroad office, a church and a day care center, executive director Eric Saunders said. “We have a food pantry and offices on the upper level and classroom space and some warehouse facilities on the lower level.”

Design work is complete on improvements that the nonprofit organization plans to bid out as alternates, Saunders said. “We will try to do as much of it as possible. We’re working with a construction adviser on a final project budget.”

New Hope Ministries has set aside the $350,000 ARPA grant, $50,000 in donations and a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project.

One priority is to install a dumb waiter to help New Hope staff and volunteers transfer food from storage in the lower level to processing in the pantry on the upper level, Saunders said. Another priority is ramps to make the building entrances more handicapped accessible, he said.

Other improvements include updated restrooms to improve accessibility and shower facilities along with privacy walls to convert what are now cubicles into separate offices for caseworkers.

As with other service sites operated by New Hope Ministries, the Enola Center provides clients a range of programs including housing assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure.

“We help with such basic needs as heat and utility assistance, transportation and a variety of self-sufficiency programs that include job skills, GED classes and financial literacy classes,” Saunders said. “We offer programs to youth and families that include tutoring and summer adventure camp.

“We’re hoping if the construction budget stretches far enough, we’ll be able to update the kitchen into a commercial kitchen for service to the community and the processing of food products,” he said. “We have improvements that are needed to the outside to add parking spaces and to replace some sidewalk and curbing that has deteriorated. We are putting in a garage door to allow for food to enter the building through the driveway.”

New Hope Ministries opened its Enola Center in November 2021. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, the facility served 900 people from 340 families in the Enola area, Saunders said. “We are seeing significant growth this year. Our numbers are up 56% over last year.”

He said the acquisition of the Altoona Avenue building was made possible by previous CDBG funding approved by Cumberland County.

“It was amazingly important,” Saunders said of the financial support. “As we exited the pandemic, we’ve seen cost-of-living increases and huge increases in basic needs. It was important for us to have services available to all the populations that need it in the eastern part of the county. The timing was perfect for us to be able to open the Enola office and service the community.”

The prospect of an Enola Center surfaced about five years ago when New Hope Ministries updated its strategic plan.

“We looked at all the communities that we were adjacent to or providing services to,” Saunders said. “Enola was at the top of the list when it came to the highest level of poverty and the lowest number of families served. Our board said that if the circumstances presented themselves, we really ought to have an office in that part of the county. We were already serving a lot of folks in Lemoyne and Mechanicsburg.”