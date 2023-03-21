In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County

Grant amount: $129,645

$129,645 Grant source: American Rescue Plan Act

American Rescue Plan Act Grant purpose: To renovate the interior of its building

To renovate the interior of its building Location: 145 S. Hanover St., Carlisle

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County plans to use its $129,645 grant to spruce up the interior of its downtown Carlisle office building.

The nonprofit organization will hire a contractor to remove and replace the worn-out flooring with either new carpet or vinyl tile, Executive Director Lucy Zander said.

She said this includes the carpeting that was installed in seven offices, two meeting rooms and the lobby/reception area when the agency first moved into the building in 2001.

Water from a leaky roof added wear and tear on the carpet, Zander said. The roof was replaced last year using a grant from a local foundation, but not before there were project delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent labor shortage and supply chain issues, she said.

There is flooring in the kitchen, hallway and restrooms that is older than the carpeting, Zander said. It will be replaced along with the entry door, sink and old cabinets in the kitchen and the entry doors and sinks in the restrooms. The interior will be repainted and a storage closet added to the lobby/reception area.

“We look at this building as a community resource,” Zander said. “We allow outside groups to come in and utilize our building. Having it look nicer would attract more people into the building. We are here because of the community.”

The local United Way raises funds for 35 programs operated by 23 partner agencies, Zander said. “This grant will allow us to continue to put more resources back into other nonprofit organizations that are serving the basic needs of the community. Not having to dip into our financial reserves is a huge win for us.

“There are very few places that nonprofits can go to and seek funds for capital projects,” she said. “There were lots of different projects that organizations like us applied for. We’re extremely fortunate to have received one of the grants.”