In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

Employment Skills Center

Grant amount:

$133,441

Grant source:

American Rescue Plan Act

Grant recipient:

Employment Skills Center

Grant purpose:

To hire two full-time staff members to set up a nurses’ aide training program site

Location:

Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St.

The Employment Skills Center in downtown Carlisle plans to use a $133,441 grant from Cumberland County to start its own nurses’ aide training program site by 2024.

Drawn from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the bulk of the grant will pay the salary and benefits of two new full-time positions — a registered nurse and a program coordinator, said Mindy Tremblay, center executive director.

The plan is to hire a nurse with long-term care experience to develop the curriculum and to teach the course through at least five cycles of instruction per year, Tremblay said.

The coordinator will be tasked initially with helping the nurse complete an application to the state Department of Education to have a classroom at the Stuart Community Center in Carlisle approved as a program site, she said.

Later, the coordinator will handle the administration, in particular, processing the paperwork of each student in the lead-up to the written and skills exams they need to pass to qualify as certified nursing assistants.

Since 2006, over 900 students have graduated from a two-week pre-CNA training course that the skills center offers as an introduction to the career field, Tremblay said. Graduates often advance to CNA training offered by a state-approved provider that works in partnership with the skills center.

“It has been a long-term goal for us to become our own state-approved training program,” Tremblay said. “This grant will allow us to set up a space and, more importantly, hire a nurse and program coordinator. To be completely straightforward, we would not be in a position to move forward with this.”

“Our goal is to have something here in Cumberland County to serve residents in this area,” she said. “Being the fastest growing county in the state, surrounded by long-term care and nursing home facilities, we thought that this [the grant] was the best opportunity to grow the program.”

The skills center is outfitting and preparing its classroom at the community center. Once the program is ready, it would need to provide students with 100 to 120 hours of instruction. The last six days of the 18-day course will be set aside for students to work at a nursing home as part of their hands-on clinical phase of training.

There will be about 10 students for each cycle up to a maximum of about 50 students per year, Tremblay said. After the grant money is spent, the plan is to seek funds from charitable foundations and other revenue sources, she said.

Photos: Employment Skills Center Graduation