In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

Downtown Counseling Center in Carlisle

Grant amount: $450,000

Grant source: American Rescue Plan Act

Grant purpose: To open a clinic to help impoverished and underserved clients

Location: 412 Erford Road, Camp Hill

The Downtown Counseling Center in Carlisle will use its $450,000 grant to open a new location at 412 Erford Road, Camp Hill, by late 2023-early 2024, said Cynthia Bartok, a clinical psychologist at the clinic.

Bartok and other providers opened the clinic at 155 N. Hanover St. in 2017 to meet the mental health needs of children, teens and adults in Carlisle and the surrounding area.

The focus was on helping the impoverished and underserved, Bartok said. “Our mantra is dedicated, compassionate care. We help clients achieve their goals through the use of research-based interventions.”

Last fall, the commissioners awarded the center a $450,000 grant, a portion of which has been used to purchase the Erford Road office building, Bartok said. “Architectural plans have been drawn up to complete renovations that will make the building ADA [handicapped] accessible and professionally suitable.”

The balance of the grant money will be used to fund the renovation that could begin later this year, Bartok said. “DCC-Camp Hill will open its doors as soon as the renovations are complete. Without the blessing of this grant, a second clinic would not have been fiscally possible.”

Increased demand for services is driving the need for a second location, Bartok said, adding that over 20% of adults in Pennsylvania struggle with mental health problems each year.

Roughly a third to a half of this population seeks help, Bartok said. “Unfortunately, many do not. This is often related to lack of access to care, inadequate insurance, or the inability to pay insurance deductibles and copays.”

In addition, rates of youth depression increased from 8.5% in 2011 to around 16% today, Bartok said. “Depression, anxiety and behavioral disorders are among the leading cause of illness for adolescents. Moreover, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. and the third leading cause of death for ages 15-19. Part of the cause of these problems is a lack of access to care for those in need.”

While difficult to predict, it is estimated that mental illness costs the U.S. over $190 billion annually in lost earnings, she said. These costs have increased the need to provide adequate access to care and availability of behavioral health clinicians, she said.

“Health care policy and funding is catching up to the notion that treating the whole person – mind and body – promotes improved outcomes and better wellness,” Bartok said. “Nonetheless, challenges remain. Of the many children, teens and adults who struggle with mental health problems, many either cannot access adequate services due to a shortage of clinicians, inadequately trained clinicians, or a lack of behavior health insurance.”