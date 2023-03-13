In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

John Graham Library

Grant amount:

$200,000

Grant source:

American Rescue Plan Act

Grant purpose:

To support a $600,000 project to build an addition to the rear of the building

Location:

9 Parsonage St., Newville

The John Graham Library in Newville will put its $200,000 grant toward a building addition designed to expand the scope of the services it offers to the public.

The building at 9 Parsonage St. lacks the space to accommodate a summer reading and other major programs, Library Director Mary Schoedel said. “We have to have the programs outside, which is a problem when the weather is not perfect.”

The grant will pay one-third of the costs of an estimated $600,000 project to build a 1,800-square-foot addition behind the current children’s room. This would enable library staff to expand the children’s collection and allow for space to host larger programs.

“We don’t have the full amount,” Schoedel said of the project’s cost. “We are planning to hold fundraisers to get the rest. We have received a lot of generous donations from people in the area, but we’re not there yet.”

The addition would also enable the library’s Friends group to store and sort books for fundraisers to sustain library operations, she said. A book sale is held every June during the annual Fountain Festival and there is a shelf with books for sale year-round in the adult nonfiction room.

“We hope to start later this year, hopefully, this summer,” Schoedel said. “The goal is to have the addition completed by the end of next year. The design is almost completed. The grant got us a lot closer to adding the addition that will enable people to use the library more often.”

The original Newville public library opened the summer of 1960 as one room at 7 S. High St., according to the official history at www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org. The library quickly outgrew that space.

In June 1961, two rooms were rented in the John Graham house at 9 Parsonage St. The following year, the library had expanded to the entire first floor.

A West Pennsboro Township native, Graham was a local businessman and former state representative who was involved in the trolley business in Cumberland County and owned 10 farms in the Newville area.

When he died in 1915, his will directed that his house and $20,000 were to be used for a library. His estate could not be settled until the third Mrs. Graham died in 1963, according to the history.

Following settlement, the money was released to renovate the house, which became the John Graham Library under the direction of a seven-member board established by the will.

Measuring 30 by 60 feet, the planned addition will occupy what is now the empty backyard of the converted home, Schoedel said.

