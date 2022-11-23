Wheatstone development project advances in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township supervisors approved conditional use requests Tuesday night for a contested development proposed for East Springville and Lindsey roads. The approval comes with a list of 22 conditions.

Bryan Gembusia read from the proposed written decision during Tuesday's meeting prior to the unanimous vote to approve the developer’s two conditional use requests that would allow the project to be built in a wellhead protection zone and to exceed residential medium-density zoning specifications.

The McNaughton Co. proposes to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents and would include 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes.

The proposed development drew fire from neighbors and township residents who were concerned about added traffic on already busy roads, the potential for water contamination and the risk of sinkholes.

Some entries on the list of 22 conditions take direct aim at those concerns.

The developer will be required to make improvements to Lindsey Road in accordance with the township’s specifications for a local road while protecting a 400-year-old sycamore heritage tree on the north side of the road.

Financial conditions include a voluntary contribution of at least $125,000 for off-site traffic improvements to include, but not limited to, the intersection at York Road, East Springville Road and Shughart Road. An additional $20,000 is expected to be contributed to the engineering, permitting and condemnation costs related to realigning the intersection.

Blasting will be prohibited on the property and the company will be required to offer pre- and post-construction water testing for a nearby property owner.

The conditions also require the condominium association for the development to maintain $50,000 in financial security to guarantee future sinkhole repairs.

The complete written decision, which lists all the conditions, will be posted to the township website no later than Nov. 28, Gembusia said.

Both the developer and those who opposed the project have the right to appeal the decision within 30 days.

The decision came after a series of hearings dating back to October 2021. Nearly 30 written documents were presented as part of the record for those hearings and reviewed by the board, Gembusia said.