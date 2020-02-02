What to watch for in Pennsylvania governor's budget proposal

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s sixth budget proposal to Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature will come out Tuesday, and the Democrat is expected to seek more money for public schools and emphasize the urgency of addressing student-loan debt and cleaning up lead and asbestos in schools.

Many details of the plan, which could exceed $35 billion, remain under wraps, although the governor’s office in recent days has rolled out some features. Wolf himself said his spending blueprint for 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1 would hold the line on taxes and contain “no surprises.”

To a large degree, Wolf is hemmed in by the Legislature’s Republican majorities. While Wolf’s relationship with top Republican lawmakers has been stable since a protracted budget dispute in 2017, they have generally blocked his most expansive proposals since he took office in 2015.

Five things to watch in the governor’s plan:

Spending

The current year’s budget plan was approved at $34 billion, but that’s not the whole story: Wolf’s administration recently projected nearly $800 million in cost overruns, primarily in medical and long-term care for the poor.