What's allowed under a stay-at-home order?

Under stay-at-home orders issued during the COVID-19 outbreak by Gov. Tom Wolf, individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel:

• Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

• Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

• Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

• To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

• To care for a family member or pet in another household

• Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities