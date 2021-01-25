Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election; Perry confirms election fraud conversations

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s inspector general is launching an investigation to examine whether any former or current department officials “engaged in an improper attempt” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Monday that the investigation will look into allegations concerning the conduct of former and current Justice Department officials but will not extend to other government officials.
The Justice Department watchdog investigation follows a report in the New York Times last week that a former assistant attorney general, Jeffrey Clark, had been discussing a plan with then-President Donald Trump to oust the acting attorney general and try to challenge the results of the 2020 race by falsely saying there had been widespread election fraud.
The Times also tied U.S. Rep. Scott Perry to the attempt. Perry, a Republican, represents the 10th District in Pennsylvania, which includes Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
The Times reported that Perry helped connect Trump with Clark, the acting chief of the civil division of the Justice Department who was reportedly sympathetic to Trump’s claims that the election had been stolen. The newspaper claims that Clark, a Philadelphia native, regularly had conversations with Trump without the knowledge of acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who did not support election theft claims, though policy states presidential communications must initially go through the attorney general or deputy attorney general.
“Throughout the past four years, I worked with Assistant Attorney General Clark on various legislative matters. When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged,” Perry said in his statement, WITF reported.
“My conversations with the president or the assistant attorney general, as they have been with all whom I’ve engaged following the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election.”
Perry has consistenly amplified baseless election fraud claims initiated by Trump. County, state and federal judges and public officials of both political parties, and election experts, have concluded the 2020 election was free and fair.State Democratic officials are calling for Perry to resign. Perry was re-elected in November.
Perry’s statement did not address calls for his resignation.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the inspector general launch a probe “into this attempted sedition." The New York Democrat said it was “unconscionable a Trump Justice Department leader would conspire to subvert the people’s will.”
The watchdog's probe is part of a growing number of efforts underway to investigate the attempts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election results. The moves culminated in a deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and a second impeachment of Trump, this time for inciting an insurrection. Also on Monday, the voting machine company Dominion Systems filed a defamation suit against Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for his repeatedly false claims about widespread voting fraud in the election.
Election officials across the country, along with Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed there was no widespread fraud in the election. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court.