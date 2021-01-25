Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election; Perry confirms election fraud conversations

“Throughout the past four years, I worked with Assistant Attorney General Clark on various legislative matters. When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged,” Perry said in his statement, WITF reported.

“My conversations with the president or the assistant attorney general, as they have been with all whom I’ve engaged following the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election.”

Perry has consistenly amplified baseless election fraud claims initiated by Trump. County, state and federal judges and public officials of both political parties, and election experts, have concluded the 2020 election was free and fair.

State Democratic officials are calling for Perry to resign. Perry was re-elected in November.