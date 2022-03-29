Watch Now: Wolf shines spotlight on apprenticeship programs at Yellow CDL Driving Academy opening in Carlisle

Gov. Tom Wolf joined U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the Yellow Corporation's new truck-driving apprenticeship program in Carlisle.
"Apprenticeship programs prepare workers for success by equipping them with the skills to compete for good jobs that offer family-sustaining wages," Wolf said. "The investments we're making in apprenticeships and other forms of hands-on and on-the-job training are already helping us get more Pennsylvanians into careers where they can succeed. This is more important than ever as Pennsylvania's economy continues to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Yellow CDL Driving Academy in Carlisle, which is registered through the DOL's Apprenticeship Program, will offer apprentice drivers four weeks of classroom instruction and behind-the-wheel training with an experienced and highly qualified instructor.
The academy is tuition free and students are paid to earn their commercial drivers license (CDL).
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.