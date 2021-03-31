Watch Now: Wolf administration updates K-12 school guidance for COVID-19

The Wolf Administration on Tuesday updated its recommendations for K-12 schools on social distancing in classrooms and on how to handle COVID-19 cases in school buildings to match updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
The new recommendations and guidance will take effect on April 5.
According to the updated guidance, students can be only 3 feet apart for social distancing instead of 6 feet, to reflect the latest research. The standard of 6 feet will only be used among adults in school buildings, when masks can't be worn (such as when eating), during activities that involve exhalation, and in common areas such as lobbies and auditoriums.
Universal masking, however, remains a requirement.
“The department continues its efforts to work with schools to provide guidance when a case occurs,” COVID-19 Response Director Wendy Braund said. “This includes actions related to cleaning and disinfecting, isolation and quarantine recommendations, and actions to recommend the closure of schools or school buildings. We continue to encourage districts to use the to use the percent positivity in counties, as well as the number of cases in a school in the decision making process as we all work to keep Pennsylvania children safe and in school.”
The administration also said updated guidance on COVID-19 cases still follows the level of community transmission and the number of cases in the last 14 days.
For example, the recommendation for closures to in-person learning in some instances is reduced to one to two days from three to seven days, and to five days from 14 days, to allow for cleaning and directing close contacts to quarantine.
“Our updated recommendations bring us a step closer to a full return to in-person teaching and learning across Pennsylvania,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “While recommendations on physical distancing, closures, and quarantines may have changed, the importance to adhering to all health and safety guidelines has not – it is imperative that we remain committed to protecting our students, teachers, and staff.”