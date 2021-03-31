Watch Now: Pennsylvania accelerates vaccine strategy

The state Department of Health in conjunction with the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced Wednesday the start of the special initiative to vaccinate targeted industry workers and to accelerate the vaccination timetable for those in Phases 1B, 1C and 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DOH said Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments beginning April 19.

"The vaccine landscape continues to evolve as the federal government is increasing allocations to more retail pharmacy chains across the country," Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said. "To ensure that vaccine continues to get to people efficiently and equitably, Pennsylvania is adapting its plan to allow workers in targeted industries to access any of the three vaccines available at providers throughout the state, and to accelerate our eligibility for remaining phases of the state's vaccination plan.

"Pennsylvania's vaccine providers have dramatically stepped up the pace of vaccinations to an average of 83,000 per day, moving the keystone state higher and higher in the rankings with other states. As we complete Phase 1A vaccinations, it's time to open eligibility to more Pennsylvanians so providers can continue to fill appointments and efficiently, effectively and equitably vaccinate more people every day."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0