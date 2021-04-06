Watch Now: Gov. Wolf recognizes state's grocery store workers for work

Gov. Tom Wolf visited Weis Markets in Enola Tuesday to recognize the efforts of Pennsylvania's grocery store workers, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor expressed his gratitude to Pennsylvania's 180,000 grocery store workers, who suddenly became frontline workers as the state took critical steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I want to sincerely thank our grocery workers for all that they do every day to provide for others and keep our communities safe," Gov. Wolf said. "All Pennsylvanians owe a debt of gratitude to our commonwealth's grocery workers, and we should all celebrate the fact that this group of frontline heroes now has the option to be vaccinated."
There were 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (up three from Monday), with seven in intensive care units, and three on ventilators.