Watch Now: Gov. Wolf receives COVID-19 vaccine Monday
Watch Now: Gov. Wolf receives COVID-19 vaccine Monday

Governor Wolf Receives COVID- 19 Vaccination

Gov. Tom Wolf receives his COVID-19 vaccine at Family First Health Care Medical Center in York Monday.

 Commonwealth Media Services

Governor Tom Wolf received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Family First Health Center in downtown York. Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine.

Gov. Tom Wolf received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Family First Health Center in downtown York Monday.

Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine.

"I was happy to wait until every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine was eligible to get my own, and I was really pleased to get my first dose today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center," Wolf said. "I hope my vaccination sets an example for those who might still be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine and encourages them to make an appointment today to get vaccinated."

The governor had his second dose appointment scheduled while at Family First Health Monday.

