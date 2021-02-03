Watch Now: Gov. Wolf launches a budget fraught with deficits, uncertainty

Most of that increase would go to public schools and social services.

This year’s budget and next year’s budget rely heavily on pandemic aid from the federal government. Counting those amounts, spending on state operations would rise 10% to $40.2 billion.

The biggest parts of Wolf's proposal are up against long — if not impossible — odds.

Now entering the lame-duck stretch of his second term, Wolf faces the same large Republican majorities in the House and Senate that have rejected nearly all of his big ideas since he took office in 2015.

The cash from a higher income tax also would help fill a projected multibillion-dollar deficit largely inflicted by the pandemic.

Republican lawmakers have not put out a plan to cover the deficit, but suggest they will look tap into off-budget program reserves, while avoiding cuts or tax increases. Meanwhile, state governments may see more federal budget aid from Congress.

Including off-budget proposals, Wolf is asking lawmakers to impose a severance tax on the state's huge natural gas industry, ramp up borrowing, divert casino tax revenue away from the horse racing industry and raise the personal income tax rate while shifting its burden to higher earners.