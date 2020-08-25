Watch Now: DOH rolls out COVID-19 mobile response unit

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday a partnership with Latino Connection, Highmark Blue Shield and the Independence Blue Cross Foundation to create a COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit to provide testing and education targeting minority and underserved communities throughout Pennsylvania.
"We share a unified purpose of building healthy communities through access to care and education to create a healthy Pennsylvania for all," Dr. Levine said. "This partnership will help ensure Pennsylvanians, no matter where they live or what language they speak, will have access to COVID-19 testing. It also furthers the Wolf Administration's commitment to creating pathways to health equity for anyone living in the commonwealth."
