Voter ID is a flashpoint in Pennsylvania election law talks

It also comes after last year's slugfest in Pennsylvania's courts and statehouse over its fledgling mail-in voting law. That was capped by about half the Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Legislature — including Grove and House GOP leaders — urging members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for the winner of the presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden.

Even before that, Republican lawmakers had blocked the top election priority of counties: to process an impending avalanche of mail-in ballots before Election Day, amid warnings that Trump could use a protracted post-election vote count in the battleground state to undermine confidence in the election.

In 2014, Pennsylvania's courts struck down a GOP-penned law requiring a state-issued photo ID for voters, saying its backers failed to demonstrate the need for it and that it imposed an unreasonable burden on the right to vote because it did not require that a valid photo ID be convenient and available to voters.

The law, then among the nation's strictest, was signed in 2012 by then-Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican. Every single Democratic lawmaker voted against it, and it was never enforced before courts blocked it.