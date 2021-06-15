Volunteers needed to help assemble playground equipment at Trine Park in Mount Holly

Volunteers are needed next Monday morning to help borough staff assemble new playground equipment at Trine Park in Mount Holly Springs.

Those interested in helping out can contact the borough office at 717-486-7613 or borough manager Thomas Day at 717-226-1066. The assembly work will start at 8 a.m. and continue until all the equipment is completed and installed.

Volunteers are welcome to bring along a wrench or socket set to help put together equipment that includes slither slides, solar climber, hoops climber, an arch bridge and sky swivels.

This week, borough staff will drill about 70 holes needed to install the equipment, which has been in storage for about a year due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Day said. The next step after assembly and installation is to pour concrete into the holes to hold the equipment in place, he said.

The new equipment is part of an ongoing $130,000 project to improve Trine Park using a $65,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, according to Day. The borough chipped in the rest as a local match by drawing money out of the parks and recreation department line-item of the borough general fund budget.