Virtual town hall to feature state officials, congressional legislators

A one-hour virtual town hall in the studios of ABC27 in Harrisburg will feature U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and state officials to talk about the response to the coronavirus pandemic and what's yet to come.

Nextstar Broadcasting Inc., will host the live, virtual town hall meeting, "Coronavirus Town Hall Meeting" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which will be hosted by ABC27 anchor Dennis Owens. The town hall will air on ABC27, as well as on six other stations across the state and online at abc27.com.

The town hall will feature Casey, Perry, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, Labor Secretary Jerry Oleksiak, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin and Pennsylvania Chamber President Gene Barr. The guests will remotely join the livestream town hall.

The town hall will open with a review of the latest developments against COVID-19, and Owens will pose questions to various leaders about relief and reopening efforts across the state.

In addition to the news station's own questions, viewers will be able to pose questions to the guests of the town hall. Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag "#PATownHall" or via email to questions@abc27.com.

Preference will be given to questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts, according to Nextstar.