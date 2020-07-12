Vetoed petrochemical tax break bill revived in Pennsylvania

Environmental advocacy organizations have questioned the wisdom of subsidizing not only the natural gas industry but also facilities that could themselves add to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions at a time when Wolf’s administration is pursuing climate-friendly policy.

They also pointed out that the state is creating the tax credit while it faces massive deficits because of shutdowns to contain the coronavirus.

“As the state struggles financially and every day Pennsylvanians are struggling to get by, it seems like the last place elected officials and legislators in Harrisburg should be prioritizing financially is helping some of the deepest and dirtiest pockets in Pennsylvania,” David Masur, president of Philadelphia-based PennEnvironment, said.

Wolf’s office did not respond to questions about whether he supports the new version. In his veto message in March, Wolf had said he could support such a tax credit after a thorough analysis of its value and after stronger enforcement of the prevailing wage provisions. The bill bore similarities to a 2012 state law that was designed to lure a multi-billion dollar Shell ethane refinery now under construction in western Pennsylvania’s Beaver County.