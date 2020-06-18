Utility regulators keep moratorium on service terminations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission on Thursday rejected an attempt by one of its members to end its three-month-old moratorium preventing utilities from terminating service to nonpaying customers while the state fights the spread of the coronavirus.

The motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with the panel's Democrats opposing the motion and the panel's Republicans backing it.

Commissioner John F. Coleman Jr. had sought to allow non-natural gas utilities — electric, water, sewer and telephone — to begin termination processes for nonresidential customers on July 1, and for residential customers on July 15.

The utility commission slapped a moratorium on shutoffs in March as Gov. Tom Wolf was in the midst of a cascade of shutdown orders to help stop the spread of the virus.

In his motion, Coleman said utilities' compliance with the moratorium has been “exemplary,” with no utilities deliberately violating it.

However, he said Wolf's emergency disaster order could expire at any time, with the state's highest court set to decide whether a resolution passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last week can legally end it. That would effectively end the moratorium, he said.