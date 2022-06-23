Jan. 6 investigation: Perry, other congressmen, sought pardons, panel told

At least five Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, sought pardons from President Donald Trump that would shield them from criminal prosecution in the days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to testimony Thursday before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Perry and Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Louie Gohmert of Texas all had been involved in efforts to reject the electoral tally or submit “fake electors.”

All sought pardons, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified previously in video shown at the hearing.

Blanket pardons for all those involved in Jan. 6 were also discussed, according to another White House aide, John McEntee.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who led the hearing, said the only reason to ask for a pardon "is if you think you’ve committed a crime.”

Perry issued a statement Thursday evening denying he asked Trump for a pardon.

"I stand by my statement that I never sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress. At no time did I speak with Ms. Hutchinson, a White House scheduler, nor any WH staff about a pardon for myself or any other Member of Congress — this never happened."

The House panel had previously alleged that Perry, who represents parts of Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, had sought a pardon from Trump. Perry, a leader of efforts to object to the 2020 presidential election results, has also been linked to connecting Trump with Jeffrey Clark, an official in the Department of Justice who supported Trump’s efforts, according to testimony and documents obtained by the committee. Perry has acknowledged that connection in the past.

Perry had denied earlier accusations that he sought a pardon through statements issued to multiple Midstate media outlets.

In a statement on May 12, the select committee said, “Representative Scott Perry was directly involved with efforts to corrupt the Department of Justice and install Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general.” The committee said “in addition, Mr. Perry had various communications with the White House about a number of matters relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation, including allegations that Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.”

Last month, the panel subpoenaed five Republican lawmakers, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, but none has so far complied. Subpoenas were also issued to Perry, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. All four met with Trump and White House officials as the former president focused on the Jan. 6 congressional electoral count as his last opportunity to overturn his defeat.

Perry has said he refuses to participate in the committee’s proceedings because he doesn’t believe it’s been established according to House Rules.

Gaetz tweeted that the hearing is a “political sideshow.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

