UPDATED: Wolf to impose restrictions on bars, restaurants, gatherings

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf planned to announce "new statewide targeted mitigation efforts" as Pennsylvania reported about 1,000 new coronavirus infections, continuing a recent resurgence of COVID-19 in parts of the state, his office said Wednesday.
Nightclubs will be shut down, bars will also be closed unless they also offer dine-in meals, and bars and restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity, according to an email from Wolf's office sent to county governments.
Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 people will be prohibited, as well as outdoor gatherings of more than 250. And businesses will be required to have their employees work remotely to the extent possible.
Wolf's order, which takes effect Thursday, risked major backlash in large swaths of the state where the virus has largely been kept at bay.
Pennsylvania's recently elevated statewide virus numbers have been driven in large part by increased spread in the Pittsburgh area, where officials attribute the spike to younger people and others congregating in bars and restaurants.
Allegheny County, which has already imposed temporary restrictions on restaurants and bars, reported 246 additional infections on Wednesday from tests performed between June 30 and July 14. Infections numbers have also been up in counties ringing Allegheny.
The health department reported 994 new positive virus cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to more than 97,000. The health department reported the results of nearly 29,000 virus tests, the highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health officials also reported 26 new deaths.
The Philadelphia school district, meanwhile, announced Wednesday that it plans to resume limited in-person instruction in the fall, with most students in class just two days per week and learning remotely the other three.
