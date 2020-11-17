UPDATE: Levine strengthens masking order, requires negative tests for visitors

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Tuesday announced a number of "targeted and strategic" mitigation efforts to help reverse the trend of growing COVID-19 cases and community spread.
Levine said during a news conference that the department is requiring anyone traveling into Pennsylvania to either get proof of a negative test within 72 hours before entering the state or to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state should a traveler not have a negative test.
This would apply to both visitors and Pennsylvania residents who travel elsewhere and come back to the state. The requirement would not affect work commuters or those traveling to get health care procedures.
Levine said she is also strengthening the masking order to have masks required indoors and outdoors, even if you can socially distance yourself from others when people are with others that don't live in the same household.
The Department of Health is also working with health systems to get them to organize plans on working with other hospitals regarding capacity, and the Health Department and Department of Education are working with colleges and universities to help them develop plans for testing and preventing outbreaks on campuses.
Enforcement of public measures, however, are being left up to individual businesses and law enforcement to call regarding masks, and the department wouldn't be involved in checking passengers on airplanes or coming into the state to determine if people have negative tests. Levine added that she does have the authority to take people to court should people refuse to quarantine, however.
Posted earlier from Associated Press:
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is planning to take additional steps to address a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, officials said Tuesday.
The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, will announce “targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” the Health Department said. The announcement is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks. The state is reporting more than 5,000 new infections per day, up more than 115% in just two weeks, and hospitalizations and the percentage of tests coming back positive are up sharply. Deaths are on the rise, as well.
State officials did not immediately say what kinds of mitigation measures they are planning. Governors and mayors around the country have been tightening restrictions in response to the worsening pandemic. On Monday, Philadelphia said it would ban indoor gatherings and indoor dining and shutter casinos, gyms, museums and libraries.
Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a state-at-home order and shuttered businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” early in the pandemic, but Wolf and Levine have consistently said they have no intention of implementing another broad-based shutdown.
