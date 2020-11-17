UPDATE: Levine strengthens masking order for Pa., requires negative tests for visitors

Strengthened Masking Order

Dr. Rachel Levine first issued a masking order on April 15. The order signed today strengthens this initial order with these inclusions:

• Masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.

• When outdoors, a mask must be worn if you are not able to remain physically distant (at least 6 feet away) from someone not in your household the entire time you are outdoors.

• When indoors, masks will now be required even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This means that even if you are able to be 6 feet apart, you will need to wear a mask while inside if with people other than members of your household.

• This order applies to every indoor facility, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.