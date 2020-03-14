Update: Coronavirus developments in Pennsylvania:

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:
Cases
Most of the state’s 41 cases of positive tests are in eastern Pennsylvania. Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with 18 cases. Cases announced Friday included the first two children under 18. Chester County saw its first case, as did two counties west of the Susquehanna River: Cumberland County with three and Washington County with one.
The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
Cancellations
Public programs, events and training in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests were canceled Friday through April, although parks and forests will remain open except for three parks in the Philadelphia suburb of Montgomery County.
The event cancellations include special events such as races and festivals. Visitors can still camp overnight or stay in cabins and cottages, and fishing is still allowed. In Montgomery County, three state parks will be closed to visitors for at least two weeks: Evansburg, Fort Washington and Norristown Farm Park.
Prison visits
The state Department of Corrections has canceled all inmate visits for two weeks and said it will step up screening of employees and vendors, including taking temperatures and asking a series of questions.
Anyone with flu-like symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will not be allowed in a state prison, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement.There are no confirmed cases in state prisons.
Lawmakers
Pennsylvania state lawmakers plan to return to voting session on Monday with COVID-19 response at the top of their agenda.
A House Republican majority spokesman said Friday that coronavirus-related legislation could include health care access, insurance, health emergency declarations, workplace protection and funding. Lawmakers and the governor’s office plan to meet over the weekend to sort out details.
