Unemployment claims backlog persists

HARRISBURG — State officials said Thursday they’re making progress, but acknowledge more needs to be done to whittle down an unemployment compensation claims backlog that has persisted for more than two months.

Jammed phone lines, balky computer systems and unreturned emails remain an issue despite a near doubling of staff at the agency that processes claims.

“People are still having some trouble getting through, and believe me, I’ve said it from the beginning, it frustrates us as much as anyone else,” Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Oleksiak spoke after holding a virtual town hall to answer questions from the public.

Like others around the country, the state’s unemployment office was swamped by a record-shattering number of claims unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2.3 million people in Pennsylvania, including self-employed and gig workers, have filed for unemployment since mid-March.