Toomey, Perry skeptical of renewal as end of pandemic unemployment benefits nears

The flip side, according to critics, is that laid-off workers are reluctant to find jobs if they can make more on unemployment, slowing the re-opening of the economy.

Donna Partin, owner of four Merry Maids locations in the Midstate, described “tremendous difficulty” in hiring.

“People aren’t actually telling me this, but we’re almost 100% certain it’s the $600 additional, and if it’s extended beyond July it will be disastrous to small business,” Partin said.

Wendie Holsinger, owner of food processor ASK Foods, said she has experienced the same phenomenon, to the point she may soon have to start rejecting customers’ orders.

“They clearly say to us they’re not coming off unemployment,” Holsinger said of prospective workers.

“I think that is a very misguided policy,” Toomey said of extending the FPUC. “I am not going to support that policy and I hope it stays out of the next bill.”

Partin said she wants fill approximately eight openings for jobs paying $12 per hour, plus benefits.