Pence takes post-acquittal victory lap in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL — Vice President Mike Pence turned a swing through Pennsylvania on Wednesday into a post-acquittal victory lap, rousing a crowd of hundreds barely an hour after the Senate rejected articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“You know, it's amazing to think about it, after months of a sham investigation, a partisan impeachment, it's over America,” Pence told a cheering crowd in a hotel ballroom.

Pence, appearing with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, delivered a standard 40-minute campaign speech, but injected it with notes of victory and finality.

“I really do believe that the Democrats keep trying to run down this president because they know they can’t run against this president,” Pence said. “I think they tried to impeach this president because they know they can’t defeat this president in November of 2020.”

Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania, and the state is expected to be a battleground in this year's election.