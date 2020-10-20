In final debate, Perry, DePasquale tread over same lines of attack in search of swing-district edge

With a second and final televised debate on WGAL Monday night, 10th Congressional District candidates Scott Perry and Eugene DePasquale have made clear their lines of attack and defense in a neck-and-neck race that has largely mirrored the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Monday’s back-and-forth between Perry, the incumbent Republican, and DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s current Democratic auditor general, tread back over much of the ground from the first debate earlier this month on ABC27.
That included, on several occasions, the same anecdotes, policy characterizations and rhetorical pivots that the candidates have come to rely on at this stage in the race, and which in many ways reflect the same tactics being used by Trump and Biden, who have endorsed Perry and DePasquale, respectively.
“The real concern here is ‘where is the turnout?’” said G. Terry Madonna, a pollster and Pennsylvania political analyst. “We saw what happened in 2018 with the suburban shift toward the Democrats.”
Pennsylvania’s 10th District encompasses all of Dauphin County as well as northern York County, including York city, and eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle Borough.
The geographic dynamics of the district mirror Democrats’ and Republicans’ national concern over the extent to which the former can solidify a voting bloc among suburbanites; Cumberland County’s West Shore suburbs saw a strong leftward movement in 2018, as Madonna noted, and a continuation of that trend could flip the seat.
The debates have made clear that suburban voters who have a distaste for extreme rhetoric, and a fear of losing federal benefits, are the battleground demographic.
On Monday night, Perry continued his effort to tie DePasquale to the left flank of the Democratic Party, particularly with regard to policing, and went after DePasquale’s record as auditor general as not being tough enough on Gov. Tom Wolf.
DePasquale continued to hammer Perry on his support of Republican proposals to cut Social Security, and his record on the GOP’s failed attempt to repeal-and-replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare; DePasquale likewise tied his opponent to the GOP’s far right, including the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.
Perry started Monday on the offensive, accusing DePasquale of not having done enough to force changes after his office released audits, and tried to pin COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania nursing homes partly on his opponent.
“Nobody stonewalls the auditor general,” Perry said, referencing DePasquale’s claim that he had been blocked from investigating Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, the Beaver County long-term care facility that is home to the state’s largest COVID-19 outbreak.
“While our seniors were dying, the auditor general sat on his hands,” Perry charged, making a similar accusation regarding DePasquale’s ongoing audit of Wolf’s COVID-19 business shutdown exemptions, an investigation Perry has said should’ve been done by “Captain Obvious” given that DePasquale has not revealed, in Perry’s mind, enough new information about the inconsistencies in Wolf’s process.
But DePasquale was able to hit back in the next question from WGAL, regarding the ACA, forcing Perry to fall back on one of his more dubious defenses.
“If [Perry] has his way and the Affordable Care Act is overturned, it would take away health care from tens of thousands of people right here in south-central Pennsylvania,” DePasquale said. “Please know if I am your member of Congress, I will fight to protect people with pre-existing conditions with everything I’ve got.”
Perry defended GOP efforts, both in the legislature and by supporting lawsuits in the court system, to end the ACA by describing the law as a “top-down, one size fits all” measure in which “the promises of the ACA never materialized.”
But Perry also asserted that, during the GOP’s attempt to pass the American Health Care Act, the 2017 ACA replacement proposal, “we demanded that coverage for pre-existing conditions was in there, but it was not in there” and that he worked with Trump to shore up such protections.
The House Freedom Caucus, the conservative group of which Perry is a member, lobbied for the AHCA to allow states to opt-out of the ACA’s “essential health benefits” clause, which requires all health insurance plans to cover certain expenses including mental health services, rehabilitative care, and other costs associated with pre-existing conditions.
The AHCA was subsequently amended to allow states to pull the coverage and instead put chronically ill patients into risk pools, which analyses, including from the Congressional Budget Office, said were underfunded by the AHCA and would result in premium spikes for those patients.
In 2017, Perry told Politico that the Freedom Caucus’ “strength is in sticking together” when it came to stripping the remaining Obamacare rules, such as the essential health benefits clause, from the original version of the AHCA.
DePasquale, like Biden, has made it clear that he prefers the opposite approach, adding more federal spending into the ACA to fill the gaps where private insurance has failed.
“If you don’t like it, you can buy into Medicaid or we have automatic enrollment in Medicare to get 100% coverage,” DePasquale said.
The auditor general also forced his opponent to thread the needle in both debates on Social Security and Medicare, given that Perry has voted for GOP budget resolutions that would have necessitated cuts to the programs.
The fiscal plans were used by former Congressman Tom Price to champion raising the base Social Security retirement age to 69, and by former House Speaker Paul Ryan to promote shifting Medicare to a voucher system where seniors would purchase private insurance instead of Medicare paying for services directly.
Perry’s most consistent line of attack in both debates has been the accusation that DePasquale will give into demands from his party’s left flank to “defund the police,” something that DePasquale explicitly denies.
Perry has repeatedly referenced a photo of DePasquale marching with racial justice protesters in which a marcher behind the auditor general is holding a sign reading “blue lives murder.”
“Fanning the flames of discord is what my opponent did,” Perry said, describing himself as the true reformer for having supported measures such as the First Step Act, which pulls back on a number of federal sentencing rules and mandatory minimums that have been blamed for creating disparities in the justice system, including those championed by Biden and former President Bill Clinton in the 1994 federal crime bill.
“The candidate my opponent is supporting for president created a problem where people were being unduly sent to prison for long periods of time, sowing the seeds of discord in our community,” Perry said.
In return, DePasquale has frequently referenced controversial comments Perry made at a York Rotary Club meeting over the summer.
“Congressman Perry could’ve been a leader. Instead, he decided to divide by saying systemic racism isn’t real and the deaths of George Floyd and others were sensationalized,” DePasquale said Monday.
Perry's flank of DePasquale on Biden's criminal justice record was also met with DePasquale taking an opportunity to praise Trump on being more aggressive toward China.
"I do think President Trump is on to something that China is taking advantage of us on trade," DePasquale said, but also emphasized that Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods amounted to "back-door taxes" on American consumers and have hurt farmers.
DePasquale has further sought to paint Perry as an extremist by repeatedly pointing out that the congressman was one of only 18 lawmakers to vote against a resolution condemning QAnon, the online right-wing conspiracy movement that the FBI fears is inspiring acts of violence.
Perry has defended the vote by making a free-speech argument.
“A lot of people dislike a lot of things in this country, some people don’t like certain vegetables or what have you,” Perry said. “But it’s very dangerous for the government or some of these pseudo-government agencies to determine what is OK to like and what it’s not OK to like.”
“You can condemn hate and not make it illegal,” DePasquale said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.