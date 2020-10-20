In final debate, Perry, DePasquale tread over same lines of attack in search of swing-district edge

But DePasquale was able to hit back in the next question from WGAL, regarding the ACA, forcing Perry to fall back on one of his more dubious defenses.

“If [Perry] has his way and the Affordable Care Act is overturned, it would take away health care from tens of thousands of people right here in south-central Pennsylvania,” DePasquale said. “Please know if I am your member of Congress, I will fight to protect people with pre-existing conditions with everything I’ve got.”

Perry defended GOP efforts, both in the legislature and by supporting lawsuits in the court system, to end the ACA by describing the law as a “top-down, one size fits all” measure in which “the promises of the ACA never materialized.”

But Perry also asserted that, during the GOP’s attempt to pass the American Health Care Act, the 2017 ACA replacement proposal, “we demanded that coverage for pre-existing conditions was in there, but it was not in there” and that he worked with Trump to shore up such protections.