Biden to make speech on voting rights in Philadelphia

HARRISBURG — President Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss voting rights, the White House announced — a visit that comes as fights over the 2020 presidential election and election laws roil state and U.S. capitols.

The White House's announcement Friday gave little detail, saying only that Biden's remarks will be on “actions to protect the sacred, constitutional right to vote.”

Pennsylvania is one of the states buffeted by former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that attribute his loss to Biden in last year's election to widespread election fraud.

The announcement of Biden's visit to Philadelphia comes two days after a Republican state lawmaker and Trump ally began trying to launch what he calls a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election, similar to what is happening in Arizona.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have mounted an effort to overhaul Pennsylvania's election laws. Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed their bill, calling it “voter suppression.”