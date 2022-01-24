 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden to go to Pittsburgh as he looks get out of DC more

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families in the East Room of the White House on Monday.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to spotlight his administration's efforts to strengthen the nation's supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda.

The White House announced Biden's trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency.

Biden, who has seen his poll numbers sink in during an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, said it was important he “go out and talk to the public” about what he's already accomplished and why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda.

The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key state in this year's midterm congressional elections. The battle to replace Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 cycle.

Democrats currently control the evenly divided Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

