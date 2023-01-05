 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announces he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Sen. Bob Casey Jr

Sen. Bob Casey Jr.

 Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania announced Thursday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Casey, 62, said in a statement that he was diagnosed last month and will undergo surgery.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in the news release.

"In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead."

Senator Bob Casey talks about the importance of Pennsylvania in the 2020 Elections as well as the future of the battleground state in Joe Biden presidency.

Casey, serving his third term, has not said whether he will run for a fourth term in 2024, a year when Democrats face a difficult 2024 Senate map.

People are also reading…

At 16 years in the Senate, Casey is already the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history.

Casey is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden. In Congress, Casey has backed all of Biden’s top priorities and forged a close relationship with the president, at least in part because they share the same hometown of Scranton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA chief says China could claim moon if it beats U.S. to surface

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News