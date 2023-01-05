U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announces he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania announced Thursday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Casey, 62, said in a statement that he was diagnosed last month and will undergo surgery.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in the news release.

"In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead."

Casey, serving his third term, has not said whether he will run for a fourth term in 2024, a year when Democrats face a difficult 2024 Senate map.

At 16 years in the Senate, Casey is already the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history.

Casey is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden. In Congress, Casey has backed all of Biden’s top priorities and forged a close relationship with the president, at least in part because they share the same hometown of Scranton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.