Two area state representatives introduce voter ID legislation

Two Republican lawmakers who represent parts of Cumberland County announced on Monday that they are introducing new Voter ID legislation.

The legislation is being introduced by Rep. Torren Ecker, who represents the 193rd Legislative District that includes upper Adams County and parts of western Cumberland County, and newly elected Rep. Thomas Kutz, who is a former Lower Allen Township commissioner and represents that area of the county.

“Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly support and want voter identification, and they should have the right to vote to add this measure to the Pennsylvania Constitution,” Ecker said, citing a 2021 poll by Franklin & Marshall College on identification requirements.

The legislation proposed a Constitutional amendment that would require photo and non-photo identification to be presented before voting. Kutz and Ecker said they support making identification cards free for those who cannot afford them.

“Every eligible person should have the right to vote and be able to exercise that right freely and with confidence that his or her vote counts," Kutz said. "Eligibility needs to be established, however, through identification, which is not unlike the ID cards we need to show at a doctor’s office, a bank or even a library."

If the legislation is approved in this year's session and identical language is passed in the 2023-24 session, the question of voter identification would be placed on the ballot for voters.

Of the amendments the Republicans have so far managed to get into the hands of voters, residents did vote to limit the governor's emergency powers, following the political disagreements over Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said last week the House will not consider any other legislation until it passes a bill creating a constitutional amendment to increase the window for which survivors of sexual abuse can file a claim.

Gov. Tom Wolf called a special session for lawmakers to vote on the legislation. Rozzi says the House and Senate need to approve the legislation for it to appear on the May primary ballot.