Turzai to retire after 3 terms as state House speaker

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for reelection, the Republican announced Thursday, ending the career of a conservative force in state government in a critical year when Democrats are aiming to take control of the chamber.

Turzai, 60, made the announcement at a news conference at his office in his suburban Pittsburgh district with his wife and youngest son and a couple dozen supporters, occasionally tearing up when describing his decision to leave a job he said he loves.

However, he also described the long hours away from home and on the road, saying that serving in the job has been the privilege of a lifetime, but that it is time for someone else to take his place.

“I've made this decision knowing I've left it all on the field," Turzai said.

Turzai also seemed to put aside any talk of running for higher office, after pursuing — and then abandoning — bids for lieutenant governor, Congress and governor in the past 15 years.

Turzai was first elected in 2001, becoming speaker in 2015 after four years as House majority leader. He emerged as a force for fiscal and social conservatism in state government, as well as a powerhouse fundraiser for the House Republican majority.

