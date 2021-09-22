Turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators' scrutiny

Ideas floated by lawmakers during the hourlong hearing included requiring front license plates to make identifying vehicle owners easier, adding tolls on about 30 miles of turnpike at the Ohio border, and lowering the amount of unpaid tolls that trigger vehicle registration suspensions in Pennsylvania, a level currently at $500 over a three-year period.

"To be honest, I think you need to reduce that number," said Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe. "Very rarely is someone spending that kind of number."

Compton said the turnpike uses two collection agencies to go after toll-by-plate scofflaws, paying them 10% of what they recover. It also pursues private criminal complaints with the help of local district attorneys and have filed what he called "a lot of lawsuits." After three years, the turnpike writes off unpaid tolls, although there was a suggestion that even those long-overdue bills are worth going after.

The turnpike's July report said that in nearly half the instances in which license plate camera images were not useable, the reason was the plate was not in the frame of the photo. About 41% of the image failures were blamed on an obstruction such as a bike rack. In about 1.1% of manually voided images, the problem was attributed to intentional obstruction of the license plate.