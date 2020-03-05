Trump to take questions at TV town hall in Scranton

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will field questions at his first TV town hall of the 2020 election cycle Thursday in the city that helped to shape a would-be rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump's favorite network, Fox News, is hosting the live event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a rare instance where the president will take questions from the public.

It will be Trump's first visit this year to Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won by about 44,000 votes in 2016. He did particularly well in northeastern Pennsylvania, where Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have long anchored a strong Democratic presence.

That's home turf to Biden, who spent his first 10 years in Scranton before his family moved to Wilmington, Delaware.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Biden's prospects of winning the Democratic nomination have surged in the past week since he won South Carolina and then took 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday. Even Trump sounded impressed Wednesday when asked about the results, saying, “It was a great comeback for Joe Biden, incredible comeback, when you think about it."