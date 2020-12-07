Trump campaign appeals another ballot case in Pennsylvania; another lawsuit filed

The county election board chose to count the ballots, a decision that was upheld in lower courts. Bucks County's lawyers contend that Trump's campaign should not be allowed to appeal and point out that the number of ballots in question are far too few to overturn Biden's win.

In the U.S. Supreme Court, lawyers for Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, have until Tuesday to respond in a case led by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Kelly and the other plaintiffs are asking the high court to block Biden’s victory in the battleground state, throw out the state’s year-old mail-in voting law and all the mail-in ballots cast by voters under that law. Most of the 2.5 million mail-in ballots were cast by Democrats.

The state’s lawyers say justices are highly unlikely to grant it. Even if they did, it would not give Trump the presidency.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court threw out the case on Nov. 28.

Wednesday, or Dec. 9, is the safe harbor deadline for Congress to challenge any presidential electors named by this date in accordance with state law, as some Republicans have urged Congress to do. Still, Trump backers say courts can still intervene.