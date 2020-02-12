Transgender felons seek to ease Pa. rules on name changes

The state attorney general's office, which represents the defendants in the case, said the law was meant to enhance public safety and welfare and argued there is no fundamental right to a name change in the state constitution.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a statement Tuesday that his office has responsibility to defend the constitutionality of Pennsylvania laws, "despite my personal opinion."

"I understand that being required to live with a name that doesn't represent who you really are creates a myriad of hardships," Shapiro said.

In a filing seeking dismissal, the attorney general's office argued "the restrictions are rationally related to the valid concern that people with serious felony convictions may seek to assume a new identity in order to avoid detection and escape the consequences of their convictions."

The lawsuit does not seek to overturn the law entirely, only the section that prevents felons from going to court to show their name change is not designed for a fraudulent purpose.

Patrick Yingling, a lawyer for the women, said Tuesday that they desire self-expression through their names, but that they also want to avoid harassment, abuse and violence.